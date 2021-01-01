About this product

The Phoenician Concentration Station is made from a single, CNC machined, solid block of aluminum. After machining it goes through an extensive hand polishing stage before it is coated in an anodize finish. These manufacturing aspects ensure the best quality and of course a lifetime warranty. The tray includes two silicone mats and allows the user to incorporate different diameter silicone storage jars. The station also accommodates lighter and tool storage as well. Outlined below are some of the design, innovation and functionality features of the Phoenician Concentration Station.