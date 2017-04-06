Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
Hell's OG
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Hell's OG effects
Reported by real people like you
171 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!