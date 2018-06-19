About this strain
Pink Champagne, also known as "Ken's Kush," "Phantom," "Wow Kush," and "Ken's Phantom" is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Granddaddy Purple with Cherry Pie. Pink Champagne offers buzzy effects that land behind the eyes and emanate outward. Medical marijuana patients and consumers tell us this strain helps with symptoms related to migraines and physical aches and pains. Pink Champagne features a mixed grape and berry flavor profile. One toke of this strain and you will be imbued with weighted eyes and a desire to be on your sofa. This strain is best enjoyed during the evening hours or as a pre-bedtime sleep ritual. Pink Champagne was originally bred in the Bay Area by Ken Estes.
Pink Champagne effects
Reported by real people like you
94 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
