by Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
Coming from Portland, OR’s Archive Seed Bank, Space Face is an indica-dominant strain that crosses Skywalker OG and Face Off OG, creating a pungent and powerful kush. Its dense buds give off sweet scents mixed with pine. It tends to start off as a cerebral, euphoric high, but will eventually work its way down into your body for full relaxation. Deep green nugs have dark orange hairs, with trichomes that have an amber hue. Space Face is noted for helping with chronic pain, depression, and insomnia. Be careful with this one—too many tokes and you’ll be stuck on the couch for the rest of the night. 

3 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
