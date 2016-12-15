Loading…
Logo for the brand Phresh Cannabis Cultivation

Phresh Cannabis Cultivation

Thunderbird Rose

Thunderbird Rose effects

Euphoric
81% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
54% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
