Phresh Cannabis Cultivation

Zsweet Insanity

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Zsweet Insanity effects

Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
