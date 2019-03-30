About this strain
Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
Sundae Driver effects
Reported by real people like you
350 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!