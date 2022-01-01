About this product
- Active Ingredient Ethyl Alcohol 94.5%
- Kills 99.9% Germs
- Soothing Ginger Vanilla Fragrance
- Deep Penetrating Moisturizer
- Leaves Skin Silky Smooth
- Exceeds CDC Recommendations
About this brand
Piedmont Hemp Co.
Our company specializes in Health and Wellness products infused with Full Spectrum Hemp (Cannabis Sativa L.) that provide therapeutic improvement to your quality of life. At Piedmont Hemp Co, we use U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) certified organic hemp flower from licensed growers and certify our products with a third party certificate of analysis (CoA).
Our products are legally approved in all 50 states In Accordance with the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, Public Law 115-334 (the 2018 Farm Bill).
