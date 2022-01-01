If you’re an athlete or simply someone who needs relief from the discomforts of daily life, our Full-Spectrum cannabinoid Muscle & Joint Balm is a satisfying way to wind down and treat yourself to some recovery time. We’ve combed the earth for the absolute best and most soothing topical ingredients (Ashwagandha, Arnica, Hemp Seed Oil and Calendula infused in Shea Butter) to help you address muscle discomfort, and the result is our brand new CBD Muscle & Joint Balm. The cooling effect of menthol meshes perfectly with the soothing aroma of Citrus/Mint. Treating your body to alternating cool and hot sensations is a time-tested way to bring some quick relief to those who need it.