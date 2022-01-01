About this product
If you’re an athlete or simply someone who needs relief from the discomforts of daily life, our Full-Spectrum cannabinoid Muscle & Joint Balm is a satisfying way to wind down and treat yourself to some recovery time. We’ve combed the earth for the absolute best and most soothing topical ingredients (Ashwagandha, Arnica, Hemp Seed Oil and Calendula infused in Shea Butter) to help you address muscle discomfort, and the result is our brand new CBD Muscle & Joint Balm. The cooling effect of menthol meshes perfectly with the soothing aroma of Citrus/Mint. Treating your body to alternating cool and hot sensations is a time-tested way to bring some quick relief to those who need it.
Piedmont Hemp Co.
Our company specializes in Health and Wellness products infused with Full Spectrum Hemp (Cannabis Sativa L.) that provide therapeutic improvement to your quality of life. At Piedmont Hemp Co, we use U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) certified organic hemp flower from licensed growers and certify our products with a third party certificate of analysis (CoA).
Our products are legally approved in all 50 states In Accordance with the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, Public Law 115-334 (the 2018 Farm Bill).
