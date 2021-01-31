About this product
• 1st Place winner 2022 Oregon Growers Cup
• 1G Solventless Live Rosin Jar
• Cold Cured
• Fresh Frozen
PIFF STIXS Solventless Live Rosin is made with high quality premium indoor flower. Our cannabis is frozen after harvest, and cold cured. Voted 1st place winner 2022 BEST SOLVENTLESS LIVE ROSIN by Oregon Growers Cup. Our live rosin is in a league of its own! With Piff's incredible potency, taste and purity, you'll be sure to reach for this solventless live rosin jar!
About this strain
Georgia Pie is a potent hybrid marijuana strain bred by Seed Junkie Genetics. This strain is known for having a delicious aroma that smells and tastes just like fresh peach cobbler. Smoking Georgia Pie will immerse you with an intense body and head high. Because of its potency, Georgia Pie is best reserved for those who have a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain because of its ability to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain. Georgia Pie nugs have bunches of striking orange hairs and trichomes that are thick and tinted with purple, orange, and green.
