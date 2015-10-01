Pilot Farm
Lemon Kush
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Potency 8.5 / 10 . . . . Lineage / Master Kush, Lemon Joy . . . . Flavor / Lemon, Lime, Citrus, hints of Pine . . . . Positives / Great flavor, Big heady and happy high coupled with a nice relaxed body high . . . . Heads Up / None
THC / 18.2% CBD / 0.0% TERP / 2.9%
851 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
