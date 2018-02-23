Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Pilot Farm

Pilot Farm

Mountain Girl

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Potency 7 / 10 . . . . Lineage / Willys Wonder, Grand Daddy Purple, White Widow . . . . Flavor / Earthy, Sweet, Skunky . . . . Positives / Quick head change, deep high but energetic, heavy head high . . . . Heads Up / Munchies, cottonmouth


THC / 20.0% CBD / 0.4% TERP / 4.0%

Willy's Wonder effects

Reported by real people like you
167 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!