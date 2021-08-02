Pilot Farm
Trainwreck
Potency 8 / 10 . . . . Lineage / Hybrid Strain . . . . Flavor / Spicy Lemon, Pine . . . . Positives / Pain relief, Deep high, Good for nerves . . . . Heads Up / Heavy cotton mouth
THC / 13.3% CBD / 1.9% TERP / 1.9%
Trainwreck effects
2,171 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
