Dawgs Breath – Please note: the small bud variant may have slight differences in appearance and aroma due to its greenhouse-grown origin. – A heavy-hitting indica with pungent gas, earthy kush, and skunky funk. This strain delivers a deep, sedating body high that melts away stress and tension, perfect for nighttime relaxation. With potent THCa levels and a smooth, slow-burning smoke, Dawgs Breath is a must-have for those who love bold flavors and knockout effects.

