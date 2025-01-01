We never close. Drive thru open 24/7!

420 S Denton Tap Rd, Coppell, Texas 75019



Welcome to Pine Park, Dallas' premier hemp dispensary! Located in Coppell, Texas, we offer top-quality, lab-tested hemp products, from CBD oils to THCa Flower and D9 edibles designed to promote wellness and relaxation. Our knowledgeable staff is here to guide you through our curated selection, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your needs. Visit Pine Park today for a natural approach to health, crafted with care and rooted in Texas pride!



Founded on a love for great weed and great storytelling, Pine Park exists to bridge the gap between cannabis culture and mainstream audiences. We create content that’s funny, raw, smart, and honest — from game nights with the boys to deep dives into new strains, grow tours, hotbox challenges, and real convos with the legends shaping the industry.



Pine Park is more than a brand — it’s a community. Powered by creators like Erick Khan, OpTic Hecz, and Tim, we reach millions of curious stoners, cannabis newcomers, and longtime heads every month. Whether you're here to learn, laugh, or light up, we’ve built this platform for you.



We operate in California, Michigan, Florida, Massachusetts, and now proudly Texas — offering award-winning flower, concentrates, and exclusive drops with trusted partners in each state.



Our mission is simple:

Make cannabis culture louder, funnier, and more connected than ever.



Welcome to Pine Park. Let’s spark something real.

