#1 Glass Cleaner on the Market!



Water Pipe, Metal, Glass Pipe & Hookah cleaner.



Our Pink Formula cleaner is the leading solution for all your glass bong cleaning needs. Pink Formula is fast and effective, and Immediate Results for Glass/bong cleaning! Easy to use.



SHAKING SOLUTION



Immediate results



No Scrubbing or waiting



No After Taste or Smell



Easy to Use



Brightens Glass



Reusable



Cleans Glass and Metals (Also Hookahs)