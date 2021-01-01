About this product

Our Relief Cream has been formulated with all natural ingredients that can heighten the effects of our proprietary full spectrum CBD. We use simple, yet powerful ingredients such as Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Avocado Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Emu Oil and more. This blend of plants can do wonders for you without the junk that may be found in alternative products. As we've said in order to produce an even more potent product we’ve added full spectrum hemp oil to create the best relief cream on the market.