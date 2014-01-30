About this product

WOW is Blackberry Kush (Blackberry x Afgani) x Strawberry Cough, which gives her those purplish tones and earth yet fruity scent. Wow was a long held proprietary strain gifted to us by a top Bay Area breeder. To our knowledge, we have the last remaining cut of this genotype. Her tastes ranges from predominantly musky and skunk with subtle berry undertones. Although WOW has a dominant indica ancestry, her high is described as equally relaxing, clear mined and uplifting.