WOW is Blackberry Kush (Blackberry x Afgani) x Strawberry Cough, which gives her those purplish tones and earth yet fruity scent. Wow was a long held proprietary strain gifted to us by a top Bay Area breeder. To our knowledge, we have the last remaining cut of this genotype. Her tastes ranges from predominantly musky and skunk with subtle berry undertones. Although WOW has a dominant indica ancestry, her high is described as equally relaxing, clear mined and uplifting.
Blackberry Kush effects
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
