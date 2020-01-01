Pistil + Stigma
Connecting people with policy and you to your community.
About Pistil + Stigma
Pistil + Stigma is a consulting firm working with organizations in public, private, and nonprofit sectors on groundbreaking policy issues nationwide. Our team of lobbying, community affairs, and cannabis strategy consultants help businesses acquire competitive licenses and grow sustainable and socially conscious businesses. Customizable documents available from our subsidiary, Greenlight Drafts, empower you to bring your ideas to fruition and give your cannabis business a competitive advantage in your market.