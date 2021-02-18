About this product
Rumple Berry Moonshine by Pistil Pioneers is a cross between our Grapefruit Moonshine and Shiskaberry. Rumple Berry has a pungent fruity smell with hints of pepper. The flavor is fruity and sweet to the taste. In small doses it will leave you feeling uplifted and happy. Larger doses will make feel relaxed and calm.
Pistil Pioneers is a family owned farm in Lane County. Growing since 2002, our farm strives to provide high quality and consistent top shelf cannabis for Oregon. With our signature strains such as Grapefruit Moonshine that make for an early crop and high yields. We at Pistil Pioneers put our love and energy into making the best products for you to enjoy.
