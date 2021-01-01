Loading…
Candy Land

by PK Farms

About this product

Candyland is a divine dulcet sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies gives us this rich flavorful cured resin.
Total THC 57.6%
About this brand

PK Farms
All of products are crafted exclusively from only the finest cannabis grown organically outdoors the way nature had intended. We work hand-in-hand with the best cultivators in the emerald triangle to give you products with the best THT, cannabinoid, and terpene profiles on the market