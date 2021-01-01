Loading…
Emerald Legend

by PK Farms

Emerald Legend was bred by Humboldt's Legacy farmers. It's a cross between Emerald Diesel and Legend OG. This resin has a blend of mild floral and melon flavors that mix with pungent citrus notes and produce deep relaxing effects that are a great answer for migraines and sleepless night. Total THC 77.7%
PK Farms
All of products are crafted exclusively from only the finest cannabis grown organically outdoors the way nature had intended. We work hand-in-hand with the best cultivators in the emerald triangle to give you products with the best THT, cannabinoid, and terpene profiles on the market