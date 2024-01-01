Bred by Solfire Gardens, this powerful strain provides relaxation like no other. Despite featuring an astonishingly banana-like smell, the flavor of this flower carries such a significantly peppery, herbaceous pop that it never becomes overpoweringly saccharine. The piquant mouthfeel is a gentle segue to its terpenic effects.
The mellow buzz from the Banana OG, pairs beautifully with the notorious terpene power of Runtz. The behind the eyes tranquility sets in quickly, and is followed by a gentle full body tingle. This robust bud is perfect for deep relaxation, sleep aid, or chill nights in.
Type: Indica Lineage: Banana OG x Runtz Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene Taste: Kush, Fruity, Candy Aroma: Banana, Sweet, OG Effects: Chill, Couch-lock, Relaxing
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.