Our 1g Melted Diamonds + HTE (High Terpene Extract) carts utilize a centrifuge that separates the THC diamonds from terpenes. The terps are then reintroduced to the diamonds at a smaller ratio. The outcome is a product with higher potency and THC percentages. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Disposables features:

- Ergonomic mouthpieces

- 280mah batteries

- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)

- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)



Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, this newer strain is easily identified by its beautiful orange pistils and its strong citrus nose. That citrus scent, though never overpowering, remains evident hit after hit. This ties perfectly to an orange flavor profile that is accompanied by a sort of tingly, fizzy mouthfeel, similar to carbonation.



Chockfull of THC, this powerhouse strain combines the uplifting, energizing effects of the Orange Push Pop, with a slight chill from the Sunset Sherbet. With a healthy lean towards the sativa side, Emergency #9 is the ideal strain for anyone looking to enhance their next hike, social gathering, or creative endeavor.



Type: Sativa

Lineage: Orange Push Pop X Sunset Sherbet

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene

Taste: Citrus, Funky, Orange Juice

Aroma: Orange, Citrus, Lemon

Effects: Energizing, Uplifting, Happy

