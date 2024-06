Our 1g Cured Resin Carts feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



---------------



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1G 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



---------------



Glacée Blanche translates to “white ice” in French, which makes sense once you get an eyeful of this the frosty white trichomes that enrobe this bud. Emitting a sweet vanilla and pine aroma upon first whiff, Glacee Blanche takes on an uber-smooth, gassy taste upon exhaling.



A true indica, this strain will leave you frozen in time with its sedative, behind-the-eye buzz.



Type: Indica

Lineage: Ice Cream Cake x White Truffle

Top Terpenes: Humulene, A-Bulnesene

Taste: Gassy, Vanilla, Creamy

Aroma: Earthy, Pine, Sweet

Effects: Sedative, Behind-The-Eye Buzz, Munchies

Show more