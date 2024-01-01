Bred by Purple City Genetics, this indica dominant strain offers a taste and flavor experience like no other. Fresh floral notes, accompanied by a spicy zest, create an uplifting palette that settles nicely against its creamy texture.
Gush Mintz is the perfect strain for true, deep relaxation. With its sky high THC levels, this strain comes in euphoric and uplifting, then evolves into complete body tranquillity.
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid Lineage: Kush Mints X F1 Durb X Gushers Top Terpenes: Selinadiene, Humulene Taste: Spicy, Floral Aroma: Fresh, Minty Effects: Euphoric, Deep Relaxation, Tranquility
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.