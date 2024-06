Our 1g Cured Resin Carts feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1G 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



The indica-dominant Hash Burger is a delightful soiree of different flavors, aromas, and effects. Smelling of savory cheese and sour chem, this strain omits an earthy, yet still gassy, taste.



Hash Burger provides a completely mellowing body high, but is unique in the addition of a clear-headed euphoria.



Type: Indica

Lineage: Hans Solo Hashplant x Double Burger

Top Terpenes: Humulene, Seliadiene

Taste: Savory, Gas, Pine

Aroma: Hash, Sour, Cheesy

Effects: Euphoric, Relaxing, Munchies

