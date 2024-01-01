Our 1g Melted Diamonds + HTE (High Terpene Extract) carts utilize a centrifuge that separates the THC diamonds from terpenes. The terps are then reintroduced to the diamonds at a smaller ratio. The outcome is a product with higher potency and THC percentages. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1g 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



A cross between Seed Junky's Ice Cream Cake and the classic OreoZ strain, Ice Cream Sandwich is a deeply enjoyable strain. A quick whiff brings to mind images of decadent, sweet treats and blissful summer days. The smoke is smooth and bright, followed by a flavorful wave of citrusy, vanilla-flavored heaven.



Right from the first hit, this frosty flower melts away any physical pains and brings about a carefree mindset; making it an ideal strain for sleep aid and temporary relief from physical ailments.



Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Ice Cream Cake X Oreoz

Top Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene

Taste: Vanilla, Pine, Citrus

Aroma: Gas, Sweet, Creamy

Effects: Uplifting, Blissful

