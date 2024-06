Our 1g Cured Resin Carts feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1G 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



Bred by Capulator, this powerful, classic strain features a sweet, almost cookie like taste with just a hint of mellow citrus.



The effects of our F1 cut M.A.C. are what truly sets it apart from other strains. This THC juggernaut is sure to provide a memorable and euphoric high that comes on quickly and sticks around.



Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Alien Cookies X (Columbian X Starfighter)

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene

Taste: Citrus, Lemon

Aroma: Sweet, Dank, Earth

Effects: Euphoric, Energizing

