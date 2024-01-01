This potent, trichome disco-ball is a cross between Massive Creations GAK and GAK. With a strong, gassy aroma, this strain comes on with a surprisingly sweet, floral taste that is evident until the last hit in the bowl.
Anyone looking for a total K.O. strain should look no further. Though not overly sleepy, this powerhouse, indica-leaning hybrid takes you over in a full body buzz that lingers for hours. That being said, the behind the eyes terpenic punch is what really makes this strain the perfect go-to for a chill night in.
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.