Bred by Tiki Madman, this indica leaning strain is a fresh, clean smoke that features a uniquely peppery mouthfeel. A cross between Sherbcake and Animal Mintz, gives this strain an aromatic, almost menthol-like taste with just a hint of sweetness.
The effects of this strain are much sleepier than its minty taste. With a healthy lean to the indica side, this couch-lock strain is perfect for a night in. Wonder for chronic pain relief, stress reduction or for sleep aid.
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid Lineage: Animal Mintz X Sherb Cake Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene Taste: Menthol, Pepper, Capsacin Aroma: Pepper, Earth, Mint Effects: Pain Relieving, Uplifting
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.