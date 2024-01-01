Permanent Marker Triple Infused Blunt [1g]

by Plaid Jacket
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

1g of premium, cannabis flower triple infused with single source live rosin, ice water hash & kief. Comes in a plastic tube with a silicone stopper, nestled in a kraft tube.

---------------

Opening the jar reminds one of art projects past as a nostalgic marker smell is omitted. Upon your first hit undertones of shortbread cookie and sweet pine are present in both aroma and taste. This friendly bud is on the dense side, greeting you with neverending sticky waves.

Upon smoking an immediate rush to the top of the head is quickly followed by a light daze behind the eyes. One can feel all-over tingling sensations as the marker slides through in a relaxing wave.

Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lineage: Biscotti x (Jealousy x Sherb BX)
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene
Taste: Sweet, Gas, Kush
Aroma: Pine, Shortbread, Sour
Effects: Euphoric, Groovy, Floaty

About this strain

Permanent Marker is a modern cannabis strain and is Leafly Strain of the Year 2023! Los Angeles indie brand Doja Exclusive released the Permanent Marker weed strain in 2022 on both coasts. Bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics’ JBeezy and selected by Doja Pak, the strain fuses several well-established cultivars: (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy. Floral, soapy, candy, and gassy funk smells fully translate into the taste. It has a lingering, pungent flavor of a soapy funk with a hint of candy and floral gas tones. The potent strain brings out creativity for daytime relaxation, followed up by the munchies and the urge to roll up some more.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Plaid Jacket
Plaid Jacket
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 430370
