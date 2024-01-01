About this product
Our 1g Cured Resin Carts feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.
Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1G 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.
Purple Ripple is a potent cross between Zkittlez Cake (Zkittlez x Wedding Cake) and our favorite Devil Driver. With an incredibly strong aroma of grapey sweetness, the flavor does not dissappoint! A nearly strawberry like taste accompanies the bright floral notes - making for a delicious mouth party.
This strain is a terpene punch to the face - starting heavily behind the eyes before spreading to any other place of tension in the body. Perfect for sleep aid or a chill night in!
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lineage: Zkittlez Cake X Devil Driver
Top Terpenes: A-Pinene, Myrcene
Taste: Grape, Candy, Floral
Aroma: Sweet, Strawberry, Bright
Effects: Euphoric, Sleepy, Terpene-Punch
About this brand
Plaid Jacket
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.
License(s)
- WA, US: 430370
