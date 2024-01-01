Our 1g Cured Resin Carts feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1G 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



Purple Ripple is a potent cross between Zkittlez Cake (Zkittlez x Wedding Cake) and our favorite Devil Driver. With an incredibly strong aroma of grapey sweetness, the flavor does not dissappoint! A nearly strawberry like taste accompanies the bright floral notes - making for a delicious mouth party.



This strain is a terpene punch to the face - starting heavily behind the eyes before spreading to any other place of tension in the body. Perfect for sleep aid or a chill night in!



Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Zkittlez Cake X Devil Driver

Top Terpenes: A-Pinene, Myrcene

Taste: Grape, Candy, Floral

Aroma: Sweet, Strawberry, Bright

Effects: Euphoric, Sleepy, Terpene-Punch

