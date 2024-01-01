Purple Ripple is a potent cross between Zkittlez Cake (Zkittlez x Wedding Cake) and our favorite Devil Driver. With an incredibly strong aroma of grapey sweetness, the flavor does not dissappoint! A nearly strawberry like taste accompanies the bright floral notes - making for a delicious mouth party.
This strain is a terpene punch to the face - starting heavily behind the eyes before spreading to any other place of tension in the body. Perfect for sleep aid or a chill night in!
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.