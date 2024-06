Our 1g Melted Diamonds + HTE (High Terpene Extract) carts utilize a centrifuge that separates the THC diamonds from terpenes. The terps are then reintroduced to the diamonds at a smaller ratio. The outcome is a product with higher potency and THC percentages. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



---------------



Disposables features:

- Ergonomic mouthpieces

- 280mah batteries

- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)

- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)



---------------



Purple Ripple is a potent cross between Zkittlez Cake (Zkittlez x Wedding Cake) and our favorite Devil Driver. With an incredibly strong aroma of grapey sweetness, the flavor does not dissappoint! A nearly strawberry like taste accompanies the bright floral notes - making for a delicious mouth party.



This strain is a terpene punch to the face - starting heavily behind the eyes before spreading to any other place of tension in the body. Perfect for sleep aid or a chill night in!



Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Zkittlez Cake X Devil Driver

Top Terpenes: A-Pinene, Myrcene

Taste: Grape, Candy, Floral

Aroma: Sweet, Strawberry, Bright

Effects: Euphoric, Sleepy, Terpene-Punch

Show more