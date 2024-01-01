Our 1g Cured Resin Carts feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



---------------



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1G 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



---------------



Smackers is just as sticky and sweet as it's name suggests. Despite its kushy top note, this strain packs a heavy berry twist that rounds out the palate.



Mellow and relaxing, this indica-leaning hybrid is the perfect middle of the road high; free of both couch-lock and anxiety.



Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Gorilla Glue X Rozay

Top Terpenes: Maaliene, Limonene

Taste: Berry, Sweet, Diesel

Aroma: Gas, Kush, Pine

Effects: Mellow, Euphoric, Munchies

