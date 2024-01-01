About this product
Smackerz is an indica dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue and Rozay. This strain is named after its sweet and vibrant flavors that bring the best out of your day. Smackerz is 31.48% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Smackerz effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Smackerz when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Bred by Thunder Canna Strains, Smackerz features flavors like diesel, pine, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Smackerz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Smackerz is a rare and potent strain that can deliver a smooth and uplifting high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Smackerz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.