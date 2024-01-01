Smackers Triple Infused Blunt [1g]

by Plaid Jacket
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

1g of premium, cannabis flower triple infused with single source live rosin, ice water hash & kief. Comes in a plastic tube with a silicone stopper, nestled in a kraft tube.

---------------

Smackers is just as sticky and sweet as it's name suggests. Despite its kushy top note, this strain packs a heavy berry twist that rounds out the palate.

Mellow and relaxing, this indica-leaning hybrid is the perfect middle of the road high; free of both couch-lock and anxiety.

Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lineage: Gorilla Glue X Rozay
Top Terpenes: Maaliene, Limonene
Taste: Berry, Sweet, Diesel
Aroma: Gas, Kush, Pine
Effects: Mellow, Euphoric, Munchies

About this strain

Smackerz is an indica dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue and Rozay. This strain is named after its sweet and vibrant flavors that bring the best out of your day. Smackerz is 31.48% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Smackerz effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Smackerz when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Bred by Thunder Canna Strains, Smackerz features flavors like diesel, pine, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Smackerz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Smackerz is a rare and potent strain that can deliver a smooth and uplifting high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Smackerz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Plaid Jacket
Plaid Jacket
Shop products
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 430370
Notice a problem?Report this item