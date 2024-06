Our 1g Cured Resin Carts feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1G 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



Zeal, our newest indica, is truly a sight to behold. Doused in a sea of sticky trichomes, you can feel its potency upon first glance.



A unique amalgamation of tasty dank, potent gas, and sweet vanilla, Zeal calls you back puff after puff.

Despite being an indica, this strain is just buzzy enough to keep you, and your spirits, high.



Type: Indica

Lineage: Jealousy F3 x Swish

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene

Taste: Vanilla, Dank, Kush

Aroma: Lilac, Earthy, Sweet

Effects: Behind the eyes-buzz, Chill, Relaxing

