Our 1g Melted Diamonds + HTE (High Terpene Extract) carts utilize a centrifuge that separates the THC diamonds from terpenes. The terps are then reintroduced to the diamonds at a smaller ratio. The outcome is a product with higher potency and THC percentages. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



---------------



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1g 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



---------------



A glistening galaxy of trichomes, zero gravity delivers a high that is out of this world. A heavy berry top note mixes with a citrus, vanilla, cedar blend that delights the palate.



As potent as it is complex, expect some serious celestial body waves as zero gravity's gravitational forces lock you to your couch; this heavy sleeper indica is a strictly nighttime strain.



Type: Indica

Lineage: GMO x Oreo's

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Linalool

Taste: Berry, Spicy, Hash

Aroma: Vanilla, Citrus, Cedar

Effects: Body high, Couch-lock, Chill

Show more