The BOAX Hemp Flower strain, a cross of Otto and Hindu Kush, is known for it's versatile terpene profile and entoruage effect. The Entourage effect results from the synergistic interaction of the cannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes, and fatty acids. The terpenes in BOAX include everything from Pinene and Farnesene to Myrcene and a rare terpene, ocimene. BOAX boasts a sweet and earthy flavor palette and is a very popular strain as it is both stimulating and relaxing.