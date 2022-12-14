About this product
Perfect for dabbing, our full-spectrum, hemp-derived CBD comes highly concentrated with over 800 mg of CBD per gram.
Our CBD Shatter is full-spectrum, so you receive the benefits of all of the cannabinoids and all of the terpenes naturally present in the hemp plant. We have multiple flavors including durban poison.
About this brand
Plain Jane
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.