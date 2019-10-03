About this product
Our premium Elektra CBD Hemp Flower comes to you in it's most pristine form. We offer the most affordable flower without sacrificing quality.
This flower features piny and citrusy flavors with a subtle spiciness of hops.
About this brand
Plain Jane
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.