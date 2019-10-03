About this product
Our premium CBD Hemp Flower comes to you fresh and trimmed. Our Otto 2 Franklin features a minty and lavender scent and flavor with subtle fruity notes.
CBD Content: 9%
THC Content: <0.3%
CBD Content: 9%
THC Content: <0.3%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Plain Jane
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.