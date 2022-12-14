About this product
Our Plain Jane Ground variety provides the smoothest, most odorless smoke with much of its taste and smell profiles removed.
With the same quality as our CBD Hemp Flower, we pre-grind the flower for your convenience. Our flower appears darker than all of our competitors because we process the flower to remove the smell.
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.