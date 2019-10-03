About this product
Our Premium Ringo's Gift CBD Hemp Flower, named after CBD activist Laurence Ringo, is a mix of Harle-Tsu and ACDC strains. This strain is great for relaxation without the loss of energy. It has high anti-inflammatory properties and contains levels of CBC and CBG.
CBD - 11 %
CBC - .5 %
CBG - .5 %
CBD - 11 %
CBC - .5 %
CBG - .5 %
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Plain Jane
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.