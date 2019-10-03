About this product
Our Sour Tsunami strain is right for you. The aroma is citrusy with notes of pine and wood. The flavor is earthy and sweet. The strain is said to provide clear headed relief. The content of the the strain, testing at 8-9% CBD, is not among the highest of the strains but the flawless quality of the flower will leave you wanting more.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Plain Jane
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.