Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Plant-Based Mary Jane

Plant-Based Mary Jane

Full Spectrum 1000 MG Hemp Rub

Buy Here

About this product

This extract contains all of the beneficial cannabinoids present in hemp: CBD, CBN, CBDA, CBC, and CBG. Our all-natural rub is made from nature's finest ingredients like lavender, MCT oil, Hemp oil, and peppermint oil for a cooling effect.

May help with:
• Stress
• Inflammation
• Sleep
• Menstrual cramps
• Pain
• Muscle soreness
• Joint pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!