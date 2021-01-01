About this product
This extract contains all of the beneficial cannabinoids present in hemp: CBD, CBN, CBDA, CBC, and CBG. Our all-natural rub is made from nature's finest ingredients like lavender, MCT oil, Hemp oil, and peppermint oil for a cooling effect.
May help with:
• Stress
• Inflammation
• Sleep
• Menstrual cramps
• Pain
• Muscle soreness
• Joint pain
May help with:
• Stress
• Inflammation
• Sleep
• Menstrual cramps
• Pain
• Muscle soreness
• Joint pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!