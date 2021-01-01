About this product

CBD+iso Intense Relief Collection combines broad-spectrum CBD and CBC Isolate. These natural plant-derived cannabinoids are formulated to provide targeted benefits for life's aches and pains.*



Cannabidiol (CBD) and Cannabichromene (CBC) are non-psychoactive cannabinoids that help supplement and support your body’s naturally occurring endocannabinoids levels, allowing your endocannabinoid system (eCS) to function properly. The eCS is an incredibly important bodily system that helps create homeostasis for several functions such as mood, appetite, memory, digestion, respiration, perceived sensations of pain, and many more. Both CBD and CBC support the eCS, which helps promote overall health and wellbeing and may also help when experiencing inflammation or discomfort.*



The Intense Relief Joint Roll-On combines these cannabinoids with essential oils to help ease occasional stiff or painful joints. Along with CBD and CBC, this easy-to-use blend of Peppermint, Lavender, Frankincense Serrata, Black Pepper and more works synergistically to provide maximum relief for achy joints. The moisturizing blend of Sunflower Oil, Jojoba Oil, Evening Primrose Oil and Grapeseed Oil are fantastic carriers, allowing this roll-on to absorb quickly and penetrate deeply.*



The Intense Relief Joint Roll-On contains 500 mg CBD and 100 mg CBC. Each bottle is completely THC-free, which means you can support your eCS with none (0.0%) of the THC and no sensation of being “high”. For additional relief, consider combining with our Intense Relief Pain Oil Drops.*



We sourced the highest-quality product right here in the United States from reputable, ethical growers.



Directions: Apply to affected areas and massage gently.



Storage: Keep in a cool dry place, away from light.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.