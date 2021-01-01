About this product

Copper salts are converted into an organometallic compound in two exchanges and several methodical steps. It is then further opened up with another liquid an an extract is performed. The result is an dark oil which is carefully removed with a solvent. The solvent\oil mixture is further refined until the oil appears orange. This oil is then aged, refined and filtered. The concentrated final product is diluted in 95% alcohol for maximum absorption. Useful for infections, the endocrine system, and kidneys.